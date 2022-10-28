Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch
One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
Her Millions Will Be There for Her! Find Out Lisa Kudrow’s Mind-Blowing Net Worth
Actress Lisa Kudrow made bank starring as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but she’s also earned plenty of money in other ways. Keep reading to find out Lisa’s net worth and how she’s pocketed her millions. What Is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?. The Comeback star is worth...
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists
It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Matthew Perry Is Famous for His Career on 'Friends' — What Is His Current Net Worth?
If you were around for the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you've probably at least heard of Friends on NBC. The sitcom followed six young adult friends trying to survive life, love, and each other while living in Manhattan. The series left an enormous cultural impact both in the U.S. and all over the world.
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Zooey Deschanel Fans Absolutely Lost It Over Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume on Instagram
Zooey Deschanel took fans down memory lane when she posted a series of Halloween costume ideas in an Instagram clip. The short video titled "Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)" featured references to Zooey's characters from past TV and movie projects. Zooey then used a 2012 photo of Katy...
Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching
Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Soccer Mommy celebrates Halloween with ‘Sophie’s Version’ demo of ‘Darkness Forever’
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which she’s nodded to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. The song initially appeared on Allison’s third album as Soccer Mommy, ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The version on that record is atmospheric and eerie, beginning with an air of ethereality before progressively getting heavier. The newly released demo, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.
Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all
Diddy — former human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation. The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging...
Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos
Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
