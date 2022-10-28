ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch

One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists

It's been all eyes on Katy Perry's eye after a viral video of her 'glitching' had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'

Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
TODAY.com

Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching

Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
NME

Soccer Mommy celebrates Halloween with ‘Sophie’s Version’ demo of ‘Darkness Forever’

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which she’s nodded to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. The song initially appeared on Allison’s third album as Soccer Mommy, ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The version on that record is atmospheric and eerie, beginning with an air of ethereality before progressively getting heavier. The newly released demo, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.
Parade

Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos

Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail

