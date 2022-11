KALAMAZOO, MI — In any rivalry game — even for an emerging one — emotional control can decide the game. That much proved true on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (7-1 overall) took on No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4), winning an emotional overtime affair, 6-5. The Wolverines’ ability to maximize their power play chances made up for issues at even strength, teeing up the opportunity for sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes to call game in overtime.

