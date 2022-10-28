Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Music festival gives back to those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
WBBJ
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/22 – 10/31/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
