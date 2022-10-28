ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

actionnews5.com

Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Crowd favorite revisits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Music festival gives back to those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm

MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
MILAN, TN
WBBJ

Annual Fall Fest returns to local church

JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
JACKSON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others

The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
OBION COUNTY, TN

