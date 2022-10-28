Read full article on original website
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Halloween will be here as quickly as you can say “Hocus Pocus 2.”. This time of year especially, QC News anchor Brien Blakely is haunted — in a good way– by something in his past. More than 30 years ago,...
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
You can find a list of collection location at christianfamilyradio.com, this is happening till Dec. 9th. "The Keeper" celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Award-winning author Kelcey Ervick joins Allie to talk about her new upcoming graphic novel, "The Keeper". Recent rule change allowing hearing aids to be bought...
Ohio County Author Wins International Award
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
A not-too-spooky Halloween!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers today will linger into tomorrow evening. Trick-or-Treat activates might require a light rain jacket. Do not be spooked by Mondays forecast, scattered light showers are possible into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near the 70s. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.
Skies brighten as November begins!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rainfall fell across the area Sunday, putting a dent in our rainfall deficit. Warmer and drier conditions continue until the weekend. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.
Church planter ‘laser-focused’ on serving Jennings Creek community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist church planter Derek Logsdon was sure the multi-cultural Jennings Creek community - one of the most diverse areas in Kentucky - was where God was calling him to serve. Yet he patiently waited for direction while building relationships through a Bible study...
This Kentucky Inn’s Apple Pie Still Has My Mouth Watering 3 Years Later [VIDEO]
Right off the bat, I'm going to make a confession on National Apple Day...while I like apple pie, I usually pick something else if I have a dessert choice and the all-time American classic is among the options. Sure it's delicious, but I've never felt it was very exciting. I...
Burn ban lifted in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th has officially been lifted. Due to recent rainfall, the ban will be lifted county-wide as of Oct. 30. All citizens are still cautioned to be careful with all outdoor controlled burns.
WKU's Homecoming Parade held Friday night
The latest news and weather. Munday Hall dedication ceremony held on WKU's campus. WKU's Munday Hall dedicated to first black undergraduate student.
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
BGPD arrest suspect in murder of Marcus McCathren
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for the murder of Marcus McCathren. Today, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested Torian L. Jackson of Bowling Green for the murder of McCathren. He was shot and killed early Monday morning on October 24th as he walked on Butler...
Weekend Begins Dry, Ends Wet!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured sensational autumn weather! Things look nice for Saturday before rain and a few rumbles of thunder returns to the region Sunday. Saturday will be another repeat day of gorgeous weather. High around 70 and lows in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
WKU’s annual homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This weekend, WKU will be celebrating homecoming. And tonight- the homecoming parade began at 5 p.m. For the theme this year, they’re calling it the “Nightmare on Normal Street.”. WKU’s sororities and fraternities gathered together with their decorated floats to sing, dance, and show...
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
Students at Bowling Green Elementary recognized for 'Doing the Right Thing'
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Getting young kids to consistently behave can be a challenge. So when students at a Bowling Green elementary school rose to the challenge, it was time to celebrate. Wine glasses filled with chocolate milk, a candle-lit meal, and the main entrée on the menu: square...
Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Fallen police officer honored at fishing tournament in Edmonson County
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The first ever Zachary Cottongim Memorial Bass Tournament was held earlier today to honor the fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty last December. Zachary Cottongim was a resident of Edmonson County and served as a Louisville Metro Police...
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
