HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO