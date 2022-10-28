Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster. ...
How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start
HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Titans
The Houston Texans remain one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Week 8 could be the last time for them to showcase some of their top players ahead of the trade deadline. Houston will be taking on their divisional rival in the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, so let’s take a look at our Texans Week 8 predictions for this upcoming matchup.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans
Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
Titans Derrick Henry sets NFL record with dominance of Texans
The Tennessee Titans star ran over Houston once again on Sunday.
Derrick Henry’s monster game vs. Texans left Malik Willis honored to be his Titans teammate
Sunday’s AFC South divisional showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans saw rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start. Willis ended the affair with ten pass attempts, one interception, and only 55 yards through the air. The Titans’ 17-10 victory came on the back of running back Derrick Henry’s dominant 219-yard rushing performance. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the rookie signal-caller was in awe when asked about Henry.
Texans vs. Titans inactives: G A.J. Cann, DT Maliek Collins out
The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of Week 8’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The Texans already downgraded receiver Nico Collins (groin), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), and guard A.J. Cann (illness) to out against the Titans. Houston made these moves on Saturday.
Tannehill Ruled Out For Texans Game
An illness combined with an ankle injury to sideline the veteran quarterback Sunday against the Houston Texans. Rookie Malik Willis will make his first NFL start.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
With division games in the NFL never failing to be entertaining, the Tennessee Titans will suit up for action as they take on the Houston Texans in what should be a battle to the finish. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Texans prediction and pick will be revealed.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Titans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25. Tennessee had a...
Lineman Justin McCray evaluated for a concussion vs. Titans
After managing to stay healthy for the first half of their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the floodgates have opened for the Houston Texans as offensive lineman Justin McCray was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter. The news of McCray’s status came just minutes after it was reported that defensive back Grayland Arnold was deemed to be questionable to return with a quad injury before eventually being ruled out.
