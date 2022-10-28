ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

Harbaugh, Manuel address postgame tunnel incident: ‘Two of our players were assaulted’

Tempers flared following Michigan’s victory over Michigan State Saturday night, with a number of Spartans physically attacking two Wolverines in the tunnel on the way to their respective locker rooms, a disturbing incident that was caught on camera. When asked about the altercation, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plainly stated...
Michigan Daily

Blake Corum is finally getting his flowers

As Blake Corum sauntered up to the podium after Saturday’s game — a 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State — he was brimming with excitement. His face beamed, his smile seemed even wider than usual and he sure felt like talking. And, why wouldn’t he?
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy