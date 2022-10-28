ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Soccer misses Big 12 Tournament with loss to Oklahoma State

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqIHm_0ipaabfT00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Year one under Michelle Lenard will end without a spot in the Big 12 Soccer Tournament, as the Baylor Bears lost 1-0 to Oklahoma State.

That loss, combined with the results from both Kansas and Kansas State’s games, left the Bears in ninth place in the Big 12 and out of the conference tournament which starts in Round Rock on Sunday.

The Bears will finish the season with a 4-11-2 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

No. 13 Baylor sweeps West Virginia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Break out the brooms for another home win for the 13th-ranked Bears at the Ferrell Center, taking down the Mountaineers, 3-0. Baylor traded blows in the first set but pulled away late to win the first set, 25-19. The second set was much less competitive with the Bears dominating the […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Reese and Hall named Big 12 Players of the Week

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A few Baylor Bears earned weekly honors after their standout performances on both sides of the ball in Baylor’s 45-17 win over Texas Tech. Running back Richard Reese took home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after carrying the ball 36 times for 148 yards, and three touchdowns. On the […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Tight End Drake Dabney fractures fibula; out for the season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda confirmed at Monday’s weekly press conference that Drake Dabney broke his leg and is undergoing surgery that will likely sideline him the rest of the season. The Junior from Cypress, Texas has steadily worked his way into a bigger role in the Baylor offense […]
WACO, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor

Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
LUBBOCK, TX
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 44 News

Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WACO, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox44news.com

Valley Mills upsets Bosqueville on the road

BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles played spoiler to Bosqueville’s 14-year playoff streak after beating the Bulldogs, 20-13 to shut them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Valley Mills travels to Marlin on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
MADISONVILLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers

I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

523
Followers
608
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy