Baylor Soccer misses Big 12 Tournament with loss to Oklahoma State

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Year one under Michelle Lenard will end without a spot in the Big 12 Soccer Tournament, as the Baylor Bears lost 1-0 to Oklahoma State.

That loss, combined with the results from both Kansas and Kansas State’s games, left the Bears in ninth place in the Big 12 and out of the conference tournament which starts in Round Rock on Sunday.

The Bears will finish the season with a 4-11-2 record.

