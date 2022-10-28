Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Michigan Daily
Michigan sweeps rival Michigan State in strong team match￼
Sunday, the Michigan volleyball team faced off against its in-state rival for the second time this season. For the last five years, the Michigan-Michigan State volleyball rivalry has been far from even. Michigan hasn’t lost to Michigan State since 2017. The Wolverines (14-8 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) continued that...
Michigan State suspends 4 football players after Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
Four Spartans have been suspended indefinitely while the investigation into the post-game altercation inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel continues...
MLive.com
Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
There’s Winning and Losing With Dignity, And Then There’s Saturday’s Melee
Don’t blame the tunnel. Don’t say this is “boys will be boys.” The Michigan-Michigan State postgame incident is a mandatory reflection point for college football.
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Michigan Daily
Luke Hughes breaks through against Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI — Heading into this offseason, the expectations for Luke Hughes’ sophomore season could’ve reached from Ann Arbor to New Jersey. After setting the Michigan hockey team’s freshman scoring record last season and choosing to return for another go-around, Hughes saw his name pinned near the top of nearly every Hobey Baker watchlist and season preview. Hughes was the man, and seemingly knew it.
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Michigan Daily
Power play carries Michigan over Western Michigan in OT thriller
KALAMAZOO, MI — In any rivalry game — even for an emerging one — emotional control can decide the game. That much proved true on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (7-1 overall) took on No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4), winning an emotional overtime affair, 6-5. The Wolverines’ ability to maximize their power play chances made up for issues at even strength, teeing up the opportunity for sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes to call game in overtime.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy looks to find solutions for red zone frustrations
A 29-7 victory over rivals Michigan State is never something the Michigan Wolverines are disappointed by. However, there are certainly things in a victory that’ll get a second and third look. Last night, it was the red zone ratio — two touchdowns and three field goals when inside MSU’s 20-yard line.
We hit the streets to find the best game day tailgate, tour the Wolverine 1 bus
7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
