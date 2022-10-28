Read full article on original website
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
School bus crash in Wells River sends student to hospital
WELLS RIVER — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wells River on Monday. The crash took place near the intersection of Main Street, and US Route 302, at around 7:20 a.m. According to the report, George Houghton, 25, of Groton, side-swiped a school bus. He was also unable...
Road now open in Rutland County after car crash
The Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced US Route 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed due to a car crash.
DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
Two-vehicle crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Tuesday. The crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Vermont Route 140 at around 2:40 p.m. Troopers, along with the Wallingford Fire Department, responded to the scene. According to the report, a 19-year-old driver...
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
VIDEO: Witches float on foggy New Hampshire Lake
GRAFTON COUNTY, N.H. — Two people dressed as witches were spotted floating across a foggy New Hampshire lake over the weekend. The witches were paddleboarding on Newfound Lake in Grafton County. Watch video of the witches in the video player above. You can hear the two people laughing in...
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
