Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
Blake Corum is finally getting his flowers
As Blake Corum sauntered up to the podium after Saturday’s game — a 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State — he was brimming with excitement. His face beamed, his smile seemed even wider than usual and he sure felt like talking. And, why wouldn’t he?
Duke heads to Boston College with bowl eligibility in reach
When Boston College hosts Duke to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., one team will
Michigan Daily
Harbaugh, Manuel address postgame tunnel incident: ‘Two of our players were assaulted’
Tempers flared following Michigan’s victory over Michigan State Saturday night, with a number of Spartans physically attacking two Wolverines in the tunnel on the way to their respective locker rooms, a disturbing incident that was caught on camera. When asked about the altercation, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plainly stated...
Tickets for Moeller vs. St. Xavier playoff game sell out in less than 10 minutes
Tickets for Friday's Division I regional quarterfinal football game with Moeller versus St. Xavier sell out in less than 10 minutes Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0