ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2 helps Parkway 5th graders with research project

By Kayla Shepperd, Mike Colombo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH4C8_0ipaZsxb00

ST. LOUIS – Fifth grade students at Claymont Elementary School are filing into the cafeteria. It’s not lunchtime yet, but there’s a guest speaker on the menu.

FOX 2 was invited to explain how the techniques journalists use can help the students execute their research projects.

The students are in the process of picking their topics.

“I’m researching bees,” said fifth grader Katelyn Lenz.

“My topic is cheerleading,” said Delaney Douglas.

Another student wanted to do their project on a family member.

“My adopted younger sister has cerebral palsy, but I never really thought about her as different from the family,” said Jack Maley.

Maley is using his sister’s story to educate his classmates.

“Now, I’m learning a bunch about it. So yeah, it’s kind of cool,” he said.

Video: 8 more businesses in STL broken into by thieves

“I bet a lot of these kids don’t know because there’s not a lot of kids that have it. Telling people about it is kind of cool,” Maley said.

Kimberly Cisel, a fifth grade teacher at Claymont Elementary School, said she wants the students to work together on the project.

“We like the kids to be able to collaborate with each other,” she said. “To collaborate with community members like yourself to be able to learn, investigate, and grow.”

Cisel and her colleagues want this project to get their students’ minds thinking big picture and thinking for themselves.

“We’re one layer of a big, long k-12 journey and beyond,” Cisel said. “Being able to do our piece and grow those critical thinking skills and the ability to write about what we’re thinking and then share it out is so important.”

A student shared what they learned from the topic they chose.

“There’s something called propolis. It comes from the hive, and I did not know about that,” Lenz said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“Now, I’ve learned that you can also do competitive, which is more serious, and you’re not cheering for a team, you are the team, and it’s more of a performance, so that’s really awesome,” Douglas said.

It’s never been easier to find information and misinformation. The lessons these students are learning won’t just help them make the grade, they’ll hopefully make the world a better place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Meet the builders of the arch this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch was completed 57 years ago, on October 28, 1965. This weekend, you have the opportunity to meet the people who built one of the most recognizable monuments in the world. The “Meet the Builders” event will be taking place in the arch tram lobby next to the museum under […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy