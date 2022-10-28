Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan WR Terrence Lewis bounces back from early miscue to lead Viking win over Hutto
The game burst open when Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis felt the ball slip loose of his arms after catching a short pass in the flat. Hutto recovered it and put the ball in the end zone two plays later to take a 14-point lead four minutes into the game.
Texas football going after 3-Star WVU DT commit Justin Benton
The scouting work continues this fall for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff to get some final offers out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. And it really looks like Sark and his staff are doing some nice work scouting out some underrated talent on the recruiting trail in the last few months.
Razorbacks May Have Discovered They Haven't Arrived Yet
It was "worst" performance Hogs coach Eric Musselman has seen in college basketball.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Wins National Grant
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. KISD is one of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, and the only school district in Region 12. KISD...
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
fox44news.com
Bell County burn ban lifted
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the ban on outdoor burning. According to City of Belton Public Information Officer James Stafford, this comes after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period. This was effective as of noon on Saturday, and makes legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
fox44news.com
CPS called after Temple drug arrests
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votes
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bernie_Sanders_(49554437206).jpg. The big political names continue to come to Texas to support candidates running in the November midterms. Over the past couple of weeks, we have had Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump appear at political events in Texas.
Former Austin state representative pleads guilty to tax evasion
A former Texas State Representative pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
