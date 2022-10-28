Read full article on original website
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
The Daily 10-31-22 Chaos, drastic changes at Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within a span of 96 hours, Elon Musk's buyout of San Francisco tech giant Twitter has generated major aftershocks on the platform and elsewhere. But with all of Musk's tweeting and whiplash-inducing decision-making, it's hard to keep tabs on what's going on in the Twitterverse. Here's an ongoing list of everything the Tesla CEO is doing as the "Chief Twit."
Park Visitors Trapped as COVID Fear Closes Shanghai Disneyland Again
Visiting a theme park in China now comes with a significant risk of involuntary detention. An estimated 20,000 park visitors were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Monday after city authorities stepped up their anti-COVID measures. More from Variety. In November last year some 30,000 people were trapped in the park...
Randolph E. Schmid, AP science writer with light touch, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Randolph E. Schmid, a retired Associated Press science writer who seldom missed a chance to add a whimsical touch to his authoritative stories, has died. Schmid, 78, died at a nursing home in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, said Mike Bobal, whose late wife was Schmid’s cousin. Nursing home workers said he was watching TV and joking with staff the night before.
