Within a span of 96 hours, Elon Musk's buyout of San Francisco tech giant Twitter has generated major aftershocks on the platform and elsewhere. But with all of Musk's tweeting and whiplash-inducing decision-making, it's hard to keep tabs on what's going on in the Twitterverse. Here's an ongoing list of everything the Tesla CEO is doing as the "Chief Twit."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO