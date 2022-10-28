ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
Park Visitors Trapped as COVID Fear Closes Shanghai Disneyland Again

Visiting a theme park in China now comes with a significant risk of involuntary detention. An estimated 20,000 park visitors were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Monday after city authorities stepped up their anti-COVID measures. More from Variety. In November last year some 30,000 people were trapped in the park...
Randolph E. Schmid, AP science writer with light touch, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randolph E. Schmid, a retired Associated Press science writer who seldom missed a chance to add a whimsical touch to his authoritative stories, has died. Schmid, 78, died at a nursing home in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, said Mike Bobal, whose late wife was Schmid’s cousin. Nursing home workers said he was watching TV and joking with staff the night before.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

