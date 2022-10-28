ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13

Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that.
Scoreboard unveiled at Coe College in honor of late coach

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
Drew Stevens’ 54-yard field goal against Northwestern was a personal best for the freshman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern, true freshman kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day going 4-for-4 against the Wildcats. He and sophomore kicker Aaron Blom were battling it out at the position, but Stevens has started for the Hawkeyes since week three. He’s 11-for-12 from the field and has converted on all his extra point attempts.
First Iowa Music Awards helps highlight work on and off the stage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. It was also a chance for people in the music industry to form connections with each other. Organizers said they wanted this event to offer recognition to those who may not otherwise get it.
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it's first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors.
Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. "Overdue fines do not work," the report from library staff released Monday states.
First Alert Forecast: Halloween Edition

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
A cloudy and warm Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. The clouds are due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the Midwest. However, the bulk of the system will stay to our south and east, keeping us dry. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
A warm start to the holiday weekend

It was a packed house at Newbo City Market tonight for its first ever "Day of the Dead" celebration. Iowa woman raising awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer. A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.
