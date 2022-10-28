Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
KCRG.com
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13
Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that. The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes. Young boy found dead in pond...
KCRG.com
Scoreboard unveiled at Coe College in honor of late coach
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 11 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
KCRG.com
Springville’s dad and daughter duo to share court in fourth straight state appearance
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Howards on the Springville volleyball team will once again get to spend next week at the state tournament. After dropping their first two sets against New London, Springville rallied from behind to win the Class 1A regional. Orioles head coach Claude Howard knew the Tigers...
KCRG.com
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walk into Eduskate Board Shop in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll notice Nate Sherwood. “That’s me owner ‘operskater’ of Eduskate I ‘appreciskate’ you noticing. Don’t let me ‘irriskate’ you with those I can do those all day.”
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 10
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch week 10 highlights from Friday Night Lights Endzone, on October 28, 2022. This week marks the second round of the playoffs for 8-Player, A, 1A, and 2A classes.
KCRG.com
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
KCRG.com
Drew Stevens’ 54-yard field goal against Northwestern was a personal best for the freshman
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern, true freshman kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day going 4-for-4 against the Wildcats. He and sophomore kicker Aaron Blom were battling it out at the position, but Stevens has started for the Hawkeyes since week three. He’s 11-for-12 from the field and has converted on all his extra point attempts.
KCRG.com
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past year, nearly 400 UI students reached out via text, phone call, and online chat. Each one needing someone to talk to about a range of mental health issues. It’s part of the Student Support and Crisis Line launched by UI and CommUnity Crisis Services just last year.
KCRG.com
First Iowa Music Awards helps highlight work on and off the stage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. It was also a chance for people in the music industry to form connections with each other. Organizers said they wanted this event to offer recognition to those who may not otherwise get it.
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
KCRG.com
Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
KCRG.com
No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Halloween Edition
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Updated: 11 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water Works will start adding phosphate to the water...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
KCRG.com
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
KCRG.com
A cloudy and warm Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. The clouds are due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the Midwest. However, the bulk of the system will stay to our south and east, keeping us dry. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.
KCRG.com
The Arc in Cedar Rapids encourages people with disabilities to vote in upcoming election
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Workers at The Arc in Cedar Rapids are encouraging people with disabilities to take part in the upcoming election. 17.7 million people with disabilities voted in the 2020 election, which was a nearly 6% increase compared to 2016. A study of the 2020 election found more than a third of eligible disabled voters didn’t vote.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
KCRG.com
A warm start to the holiday weekend
It was a packed house at Newbo City Market tonight for its first ever "Day of the Dead" celebration. Iowa woman raising awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer. A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.
Comments / 0