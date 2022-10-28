ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
Man shot by security guard at Baltimore Royal Farms clinging to life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot by a private security guard outside a Royal Farms in Southwest Baltimore this weekend is clinging to life at a hospital, police and witnesses said. Police originally reported he had died, but later said the victim was in "grave condition." Around 3:30 a.m....
3 teenage boys wounded in separate shootings across Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three teenagers - ages 14,16 and 17 -- were wounded in separate shootings across Baltimore Sunday, city police say. Officers were called to the 2300 block of East Madison Street around 3 p.m. after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.
Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
Fatal shooting in Parkville involved carjacking, sources say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A homicide investigation is underway in Parkville after an early morning shooting left one man dead, according to Baltimore County Police. Sources close to the investigation say that the killing was apparently part of a carjacking. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m....
New month new fears as October nears end with increasing violence

Baltimore is nearing the end of October on the eve of the eve of Halloween and what has been a ghastly month of bloodshed. There were four shootings Saturday one of them involving an officer. Police say at West Garrison and Park Heights Ave on the city's Northwest side a...
Police: 75-year-old Leroy Carter found safe and unharmed

UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said Leroy Carter has been located, and is safe and unharmed. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating missing 75-year-old, Leroy Carter. Police said Carter was last seen in the 1600 block of Argonne Drive on Oct. 29th around 6 p.m. Carter was wearing...
1 injured and 1 dead within 2 hours overnight, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said two shootings occurred within about two hours from each other overnight in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happening at about 1:15 a.m. at the unit block of North Gilmor Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash along Route 1 in Elkridge, police say

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Sunday along Route 1 in Elkridge, Howard County police said. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore was riding his motorcycle south on Route 1 when his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a 2013 Honda Accord that was turning left off Port Capital Drive.
43-year-old man shot in the Madison Park neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 43-year-old man was shot Saturday in the Madison Park neighborhood of west Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
Halloween safety for kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Parents, as you prepare to get your little goblins and princesses ready for a night of Halloween fun, there are some precautions you should take while out gathering treats and when those treats make it back into the home. Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at the Johns...
Taking a closer look at what BPD calls success in the crime fight

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police say they're making progress, including a dramatic increase in gun seizures with more guns recovered and more of those offenders arrested this year than last year. But what police call success is under scrutiny by some observers. Police are grappling with violent crime in...
