Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv residents queue for water as mayor says strikes cut power to 270,000 homes
Hundreds of thousands in Kyiv without power after ‘one of the most massive shellings’ of war so far
Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, water supply had ‘widespread impact’
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact” on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West, according to Pentagon officials. “Ukraine has been able to defend against some of these attacks, but damage to the electric grid and water supply are serious concerns directly harming the civilian population,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters.
From Hunter Biden to the Wuhan lab-leak theory, eight times the media admitted it got a major narrative wrong
Over and over, major media narratives have gone bust, from Jussie Smollet's supposed hate crime to the Wuhan lab-leak theory being a dismissable conspiracy.
GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day
(The Hill) — Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Donald Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum. Republican aides on Capitol...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Is the IMF fit for purpose?
Last summer, after months of unusually heavy monsoon rains, and temperatures that approached the limits of human survivability, Pakistan – home to thousands of melting Himalayan glaciers – experienced some of the worst floods in its history. The most extensive destruction was in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, but some estimated that up to a third of the country was submerged. The floods killed more than 1,700 people and displaced a further 32 million – more than the entire population of Australia. Some of the country’s most fertile agricultural areas became giant lakes, drowning livestock and destroying crops and infrastructure. The cost of the disaster now runs to tens of billions of dollars.
Bahrain's Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit
Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
South Korea's police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul
