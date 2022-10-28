ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1

Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stimulus update: Maine residents have just two days to claim $850 direct relief check payments

Maine residents have just two days to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850. By the time the deadline expires, an estimated 858,000 Maine residents will have received a check, bringing the total up to $729.3 million given back to taxpayers, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet T. Mills. The stated purpose of the checks is to help alleviate the financial stress caused by inflation and the pandemic, which has wrought havoc on consumers.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55

A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
COLORADO STATE
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE

