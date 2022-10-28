Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about the new student loan income-driven repayment waiver
(NerdWallet) – The Department of Education is reconsidering what counts toward income-driven repayment forgiveness. Starting in November 2022, borrowers who have been paying their federal student loans for 20 years or longer can expect to see the remainder of their debt discharged, while millions more will move significantly closer to forgiveness.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0