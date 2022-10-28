Read full article on original website
Despite record numbers on offense, Oregon knows they'll need better play in November
Oregon's marching band played the classic hits in the south endzone at Cal Memorial Stadium. The half-full crowd was made up of thousands of Duck fans. Oregon's offense racked up the most yards a Cal defense has allowed in the six years under head coach Justin Wilcox. Oregon's offense rattled off 42 points, and the most Cal has allowed this season. So you might be a bit surprised to find out Saturday afternoon inside the bowels of Cal's home, the Ducks were not happy with their 42-24 victory.
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Newberg mourns death of beloved city councilor
After weeks of hospitalization, Denise Bacon was taken off life support on Oct. 21 Newberg is in mourning. On Oct. 21 at 5:35 p.m., beloved city councilor and community advocate Denis Bacon died surrounded by friends and family after battling lung complications for weeks in the hospital. She was 56, celebrating her birthday just a few days prior. Bacon, who served on the City Council for 14 years up until her death, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in September after a case of COVID-19 intensified symptoms of her autoimmune disorder. A bout of pneumonia followed and, while...
New Woodburn problem: too much money
Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Grading the Beavers
A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
Landless in her own land
In 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act removed federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the tribe spent the next three decades fighting to restore it
True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory
BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
kykn.com
Salem’s Bill Riegel Park Scheduled to Reopen November 21 with New Amenities
Salem, Ore. — Improvements to Bill Riegel Park are underway and construction of several new features are expected to open on November 21, 2022. The park was initially scheduled to reopen by the end of October but has been delayed due to supply chain issues. The new amenities in...
KVAL
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
KTVZ
Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two drivers, one from Bend, were seriously injured and two children also were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home early Monday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for several hours.
