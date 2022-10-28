Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon might seem unassuming, but he’s definitely not somebody to be messed with on the court. During a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards, the new Celtic showed who he is and posted a season-best 23 points in only 23 minutes. Following the win, former Boston guard Eddie House sounded off […] The post Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook
Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s saved his career’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s recent decision draws blunt take from ESPN expert
The Los Angeles Lakers finally marked their first win of the season on Sunday after taking down the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. This was thanks in large part to the strong play of Russell Westbrook, who seems to have come to terms with coach Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench.
Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons when they take on the Indiana Pacers Monday. The star point guard has been ruled out with left knee soreness. Moreover, Nets head coach Steve Nash was unsure of Simmons’ status ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. “Ben just has a sore […] The post Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James throws shade at his haters after historic 20-point feat
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James never gets mentioned in the conversation for the best scorers in NBA history, often being labeled as a pass-first guy instead. With that said, he made sure to remind everyone of the latest scoring feat he accomplished. After surpassing Karl Malone (1134) for the...
‘It was embarrassing’: Dwight Howard gets brutally honest on last season with LeBron James, Lakers
To say that the 2021-22 season was a disappointing campaign for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would be a complete understatement. We all know how bad last year was for the Lakers, and for his part, Dwight Howard isn’t mincing words. Howard recently guested on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and one […] The post ‘It was embarrassing’: Dwight Howard gets brutally honest on last season with LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game
The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on […] The post ‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks fans will cringe at these bonkers Donovan Mitchell stats
The New York Knicks spent almost the entire offseason in pursuit of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell only to get sniped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the end. The Knicks haggled over which draft picks and which young prospects to deal to Salt Lake City, but the Cavs were decisive, dealing Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji in addition to three first-round picks (’25, ’27, ’29) and three pick swaps.
Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers phenom Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most exciting young guards in the league and has already shown glimpses of possible superstar potential in the future. Just ask his teammate Myles Turner, who hit Haliburton with the ultimate praise on the latest Woj Pod episode, saying the former Iowa State standout is on […] The post Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat vet Kyle Lowry slapped with harsh Russell Westbrook reality by Paul Pierce
Kyle Lowry hasn’t exactly had the best start to the season for the Miami Heat. He has been healthy and has suited up for his team’s first seven games of the season, but there’s no denying that the 36-year-old is no longer the dominant star he once was during his younger years.
Is Ben Simmons playing vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get back on track Monday night as they face the Indiana Pacers for the second game in a row. So far, Ben Simmons has played all six contests for the team, making his presence felt from a playmaking and defensive standpoint. Now, fans want to know: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?
Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors still remain to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this season because of the fact that they have Stephen Curry on their roster. There’s much more to just Steph, though, with this team packed with elite talent that makes them formidable enough to defend their crown […] The post Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero makes national team commitment, but not for Team USA
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been on fire to begin the year, even if he saw his 20-point streak snapped in their latest 105-114 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. In seven games to begin his career, the 19-year old has averaged 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 33.1 minutes a night, proving himself worthy of being the first overall selection of the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj
Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0