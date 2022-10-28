Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
WIBW
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
WIBW
New Director Appointed to RCPD
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids' cell phone apps. Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay recently filed charges against a man accused of luring a young girl via the web and a social media app, then meeting in person.
WIBW
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones. Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas. The...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after shots fired at home with child, woman, man inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home with a child, woman and man inside. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officials were called to the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of gunshots in the area.
WIBW
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
WIBW
Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions
The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
thewesterntimes.com
Probation Revoked in Drug Case from 2018
On January 1st, 2018 Brittney Porter of Manhattan, Kansas was arrested by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office in Sharon Springs, Kansas. She had driven to Sharon Springs to meet a conspirator whom she believed had vehicle trouble and needed help with repairs. However, she didn’t know her conspirator had been arrested earlier by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office. When her conspirator was arrested, he was in possession of three firearms and 20 pounds of marijuana which he stated he was taking back to Manhattan, Kansas for distribution at Kansas State University. He also stated, when apprehended by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, he was making his third such trip that week.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Halloween happenings in the area tonight
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the day! KSNT 27 News has put together a list of Halloween happenings near Topeka. Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, an all-ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you. […]
📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 28
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAYA DANIELLE HITES, 23, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or>; Bond $750. MAKIA SHEIKANIYAH HARRIS, 33, Manhattan,...
Comments / 0