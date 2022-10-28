Read full article on original website
WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch
Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted!...
Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
This Fish Found in Indiana Waters Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of a Horror Movie
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
Youth Missouri Hunters Harvest Massive Number of Deer During Early Season
Some of Missouri’s youngest hunters have already had a successful season, with individuals across the state harvesting a massive number of deer in just two days. KTVO reports that youth hunters across the state, ranging in age from 6 to 11, harvested 13,759 deer. And while that’s certainly impressive, it does rank lower than last year’s count, which reached 15,608. Still, the number signifies a successful early hunting season, which took place between October 29th and 30th.
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear
As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene
LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames. They said […]
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
