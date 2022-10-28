Read full article on original website
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
Obama takes shot at Trump over 'birther' attacks while stumping in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama mocked his successor, former President Donald Trump, during a visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday to rally for Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' Senate candidate in the state. Obama took aim at Trump and other Republicans for "birther" attacks levied against Obama while he was a presidential candidate...
Pence tells of origins of post-election chaos in new book
Former Vice President Mike Pence described the basis for the election challenges brought by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Joe Biden being projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The former vice president described the scene in the White House after the 2020 election, when...
The battle of Ron and Don: Simmering DeSantis-Trump feud set to explode after rally snub
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump's political shadow looms large over Florida, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is stepping out from under it as he seeks reelection this year and possibly the 2024 Republican presidential nomination later. Trump and DeSantis aides publicly downplay reports of tensions between the two...
Herschel Walker hits back after Obama attack and calls himself 'a warrior for God'
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker swung back at former President Barack Obama’s accusation that he is "a celebrity that wants to be a politician,” arguing that the former president doesn’t have sway with voters in the Peach State and “got with the wrong horse” by backing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape posted about QAnon conspiracy theories ahead of assault
David DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi over the head with a hammer, appears to have made a number of online posts referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory. DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC. called 911 and spoke in code to a dispatcher while an intruder was inside his house Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. Paul Pelosi, who was attacked with a hammer by a man who was looking for the speaker, allegedly told the intruder that he needed to go to the restroom, where he had his phone charging, an unnamed law enforcement officer told CNN.
'Somebody is going to die': Chilling warnings from lawmakers after vicious Paul Pelosi attack
The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco residence has sparked new calls for increased security to be provided to prominent politicians and their families. Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bodily injuries on Friday after a man assaulted him...
Midterms 2022 updates: Youngkin makes joke about Paul Pelosi attack during campaign stop
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates. Kemp and Abrams talk crime and safety. Kemp...
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi federally charged; police say he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage
The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps," authorities say
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Democratic House member's estranged wife accuses him of bullying and intimidation
The estranged wife of Rep. Steven Horsford is accusing the Nevada Democrat of bullying and intimidation, including digging through trash to find dirt on her. Sonya Douglass’s charges against the congressman come a bit over a week before Horsford faces voters in the northern Las Vegas area and rural central Nevada 4th Congressional District. Horsford and two Nevada House Democratic colleagues, Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus, each face tough reelection fights in the Silver State, which, along with tight Senate and governor races, has turned into a premier 2022 electoral battleground. Republicans are focused on capturing all three seats in their bid to win a House majority on Nov. 8.
Putin won't survive the war and could be toppled before it ends, top Ukraine official says
A Ukrainian official believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "unlikely" to survive the war in Ukraine, which has been underway since February earlier this year. "It's unlikely that he survives it," Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told the War Zone. "And currently, there's active discussions happening in Russia about who'd be there to replace him."
Biden lost temper with Zelensky as Ukrainian leader pressed for more aid: Report
On a phone call earlier this year, President Joe Biden “lost his temper” with President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling the Ukrainian leader that Americans had given generously to the war against Russia as Zelensky urged more support from Washington, according to a new report. The incident occurred over the...
WATCH: Obama mocks Herschel Walker for 'carrying around a phony badge,' 'pretending' to be police
Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday night, mocking him for his past claims of having worked in law enforcement. Obama made the joke during a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed rising crime in the country. The former president said that violent crime has been rising over the last seven years, acknowledging that it is "a serious problem."
Inflation is up, incomes are down, and Biden is as clueless as ever
Voters repeatedly rank the economy as their top concern. That's bad news for President Joe Biden because his economic record is terrible. Biden first tried to solve his problem by talking about abortion. But outside of college-educated white women who already vote Democratic, no one cared. Biden then tried to...
White House weighs housing surge of migrants at Guantanamo Bay or third country: Report
The Biden administration is considering transporting Haitian migrants seeking to enter the United States illegally to migrant detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay or a third country ahead of an anticipated rush, according to a report. The White House National Security Council and federal departments are bracing for a potential rush...
Bill Maher says Paul Pelosi attack is part of 'cold civil war' in America
Bill Maher condemned the recent attack on Paul Pelosi as an example of the "cold civil war" in the United States. The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband in their San Francisco residence was allegedly intended for the speaker, as the suspect asked her husband where she was while assaulting him. This 42-year-old suspect, David Depape, has been charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and several other felony charges, according to police.
Devin Nunes believes reports of Durham probe's demise are greatly exaggerated
Reports signaling the demise of John Durham's special counsel investigation are greatly exaggerated, says Devin Nunes, who believes Republicans winning back power in the midterm elections will provide the prosecutor's endeavor a new lease on life. After two high-profile defeats in court and no other prosecutions in sight, the conventional...
WATCH: Kari Lake blames 'leftist elected officials' for brutal Paul Pelosi attack
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has blamed the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on "leftist elected officials." Lake said the incident is the result of rising crime across the country, which she said has been caused by Democrats failing to enforce the law. She added that because people are realizing the Democrats have failed to protect the streets, voters are "tuning out" what Democrats have to say, according to Fox News.
