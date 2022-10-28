Read full article on original website
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Has a Message For Dak Prescott Critics
Ben DiNucci had some thoughts on those who have been critical of former Missisisppi State quarterback Dak Prescott.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Cowboys: It’s Time for Jerry Jones to Admit His $90 Million Mistake
Dallas Cowboys owner needs to admit he made a mistake with Ezekiel Elliott and focus more on keeping Tony Pollard. The post Cowboys: It’s Time for Jerry Jones to Admit His $90 Million Mistake appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games
FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
LeBron James’ Controversial Tweet Gets Response From Elon Musk
After months of back and forth, Elon Musk finally completed his $44 billion acquisition of the massively popular social media platform, Twitter, on Friday. An ardent supporter of free speech, Musk frequently uses his own Twitter account to poke fun at those he feels are far too easily offended. He even tweeted things like “comedy is now legal on Twitter” and “the bird is freed” following his monumental purchase.
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message
As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player
Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
LeBron James and Elon Musk’s Twitter Interaction Has the Internet Fired Up
An interaction on Twitter between NBA star LeBron James and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking the Internet by storm. Concerns about hate speech on the social media app prompted a brief exchange between the two parties over the weekend. James cited a story from The Washington Post that indicated...
New Pittsburgh Courier
The Steelers have a quarterback who actually blames himself, not others
Yada, yada, yada, Bingo Long and the Traveling All-Stars, and whatever additional nonsensical verbiage that anyone might wish to add…. By the way, if any of you “experts” feel the urgent need to regurgitate some or any of the aforementioned gobbledygook, I have it from a non-credible source that the God of nick-knacks will pay all royalties for you so that there will be no forthcoming accusations of “plagiarism.”
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with injuries and depth at the wideout position in 2022, but help is closer than most realize.
Jerry Jones Swoons Ridiculously Hard Over Ezekiel Elliott Amid Cowboys’ RB ‘Controversy’
Tony Pollard did everything in his power to create some sort of running back competition with Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, but Jerry Jones isn’t having it. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys said there’s no controversy in the team’s backfield. Elliott missed Dallas’ 49-29 win over the...
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Speaks Out About Tom Brady’s Divorce
On Friday, the news came out that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen had finalized their divorce, and now coach Todd Bowles has spoken. Of course, given the state of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is worth asking – what will this do to Brady’s performance on the field?
Outsider.com
