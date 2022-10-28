New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...

4 DAYS AGO