Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board
(The Hill) – Elon Musk has been named sole director of Twitter, dissolving the board in place before he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday. Musk became the sole director of the company “in accordance with...
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report
(The Hill) — In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported. The reported move to charge for blue checkmarks drew widespread criticism among users. Twitter employees have until...
Hate speech terms increase on Twitter after Musk's acquisition, Montclair University study says
Although no official policy changes have been made to the platform as of this post, Musk has promised to reduce restrictions on the platform and that "the bird is freed" now that he is in charge.
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
(KTLA) — A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. “It’s just so much easier to find on the internet, and it is a huge invasion of privacy,” said Hayley Kaplan, a cyber security expert. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to...
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
(NEXSTAR) — Earlier this week, Apple announced its music streaming service, Apple Music, would raise its monthly individual subscription price by $1 — becoming the latest of several services to increase prices recently. In a statement to CNBC, Apple said the increase was a response to “an increase...
Shanghai Disneyland Locked Down Again Over COVID, With Guests Trapped Inside
The Walt Disney Co.’s flagship Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly closed its doors on Monday in response to China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures, with all guests at the time of the announcement required to stay inside the park until they could present a negative test result. The decision marks the second time in 12 months that Disney has been forced to suddenly halt operations of the theme park due to China’s draconian pandemic response. Videos of guests running to the locked gates of the theme park in hopes of escape briefly went viral on Monday before authorities scrubbed them from social media...
