WSAW
Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven area teams in volleyball and boys soccer had the ultimate goal of state in mind Saturday, playing in sectional finals. At day’s end, three teams would be celebrating a state berth. In volleyball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood faced off against Edgar, playing in Auburndale. A back-and-forth five-set...
Wausau West football drops playoff game to top-ranked Bay Port
SUAMICO – The Wausau West football team saw its season come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Bay Port in a WIAA Division 1 Level 2 playoff game Friday night at Bay Port High School. West took a 7-0 lead early on a 3-yard touchdown run by...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 11: Postseason continues with level two featuring area teams
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football playoffs pressed on Friday night, progressing to level two. Several area teams were in action, looking to extend their season. In eight-player, the undefeated Newman Catholic Cardinals were in Merrill to take on the Gilman Pirates. The Cardinals proved their number-one seed. They quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to a Conner Krach rushing touchdown and passing touchdown to Eli Gustafson. At the end of the half, Krach was responsible for five touchdowns, giving the Cardinals a 42-6 lead. They went on to win handily 48-14. Krach had five rushing touchdowns on the night and intercepted two passes on defense.
spmetrowire.com
Panther runners get hero’s welcome after taking state
The Panthers still have the best distance runners in the state. The SPASH boy’s cross-country runners finished first on Saturday during the Division I WIAA State Championship in Wisconsin Rapids. The team came in with 39 points, winning its 12th state title in the program’s history, far beyond the runners-up in Oconomowoc, who finished with 86 points.
WSAW
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An iconic piece of Minocqua’s history has arrived at its new permanent location. For nearly 80 years, the ‘T-bird bridge’ was over Highway 51 as the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvement. “This bridge was built...
Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022
Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
WSAW
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed in Chippewa County Chase, Crash Case
There are charges in Chippewa County for last month’s high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Prosecutors yesterday filed endangering safety and hit-and-run charges against 20-year-old Chad Myszka. He was arrested in September in Marathon County after a chase that stretched from Marathon County into Chippewa County. He’s due...
WSAW
Most dangerous factor for trick-or-treaters is traffic
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is one of the most dangerous days for children in the terms of being struck by a vehicle. The holiday may heighten pedestrian traffic risk, because celebrations occur at dusk, masks restrict peripheral vision, costumes limit visibility, street-crossing safety is neglected, and some partygoers are impaired by alcohol.
WSAW
Man sentenced to 3 years prison for Wausau bank robbery
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The man who police say robbed a Wausau bank in May will spend 3 years in prison, followed by 7 years of extended supervision. During his sentencing hearing on Monday, Tommy Pittman was also ordered to pay $850 in restitution. As part of a plea agreement...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street
A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
spmetrowire.com
Column: How do I dispose of items containing mercury?
Hydrargyrum, meaning water-silver, or its common name, Mercury, has been found in Egyptian tombs dating back to 1500 B.C. The Greeks used it in ointments, and the Romans used it in cosmetics. Mercury is also one of the elements which have an alchemical symbol (alchemy is an ancient science or philosophy that thought certain metals could transform into gold, a universal cure to diseases, and indefinitely prolong life).
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire victim: Brandon's aunt says after talking to him, he sounds like himself
(WLUK) -- We continue to receive updates from Brandon Brzeczkowski Aunt Jen. Brandon was severely injured in that bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. The family shared more photos of Brandon with us- doing what he loves- hunting. Jen talked to Brandon Tuesday night- saying his voice finally...
