vucommodores.com

Dores at the Beach

Vanderbilt will face Arkansas in the SEC Championship quarterfinals. Vanderbilt Commodores (11-3-3, 5-3-2 SEC) vs. #9 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3-3, 6-2-2 SEC) SEC Championship Quarterfinals – Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. Pensacola, Fla. SEC Network. The Matchup. • Fifth-seeded Vanderbilt will meet fourth-seeded Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Four Dores Earn Conference Honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Commodores earned All-SEC recognition as announced by the conference office Sunday morning. Raegan Kelley and Maya Antoine earned first team selections while Ella Shamburger was named to the second team and Hannah McLaughlin earned a spot on the All-Freshman team. Kelley earned first team honors...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.  The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vandy Finishes Third in Season Debut

CORUM, N.Y. — A revitalized Vanderbilt got its groove back and captured third place on the strength of a pair of victories over Stephen F. Austin Sunday at the Dezy Strong Invitational. The Commodores had looked like anything but one of the NCAA’s elite teams during the first two...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Conclude Fall Action in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, P.R. – In the final action of the fall season, the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team concluded the San Juan Invitational on Sunday. Both Holly Staff and Bridget Stammel completed 3-0 records in singles at the tournament thanks to wins on Sunday. Staff – currently ranked No....
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores in Dezy Strong Championship Bracket

CORUM, N.Y. — Vanderbilt relied on a veteran senior and a green freshman Saturday to push it into Sunday’s championship bracket of the Dezy Strong Invitational. Mabel Cummins and Alyssa Ballard helped power the Commodores into fourth place on the team leaderboard and by making the top four, they have a chance to defend the tournament championship captured at the event a year ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
MANCHESTER, TN

