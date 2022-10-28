Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Dores at the Beach
Vanderbilt will face Arkansas in the SEC Championship quarterfinals. Vanderbilt Commodores (11-3-3, 5-3-2 SEC) vs. #9 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3-3, 6-2-2 SEC) SEC Championship Quarterfinals – Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. Pensacola, Fla. SEC Network. The Matchup. • Fifth-seeded Vanderbilt will meet fourth-seeded Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC...
vucommodores.com
Four Dores Earn Conference Honors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Commodores earned All-SEC recognition as announced by the conference office Sunday morning. Raegan Kelley and Maya Antoine earned first team selections while Ella Shamburger was named to the second team and Hannah McLaughlin earned a spot on the All-Freshman team. Kelley earned first team honors...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9
Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia. The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
Elite OT Daniel Calhoun High On Vols After Saturday Night Visit
Elite 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun has been a frequent visitor to Tennessee over the last few months. On Saturday night, the massive 6',6", 330lbs offensive tackle returned to Knoxville for another visit. Following the visit, he discussed the trip with Volunteer Country. "Really the ...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
Injuries Rub Salt in Wounds for Kentucky in Loss to Tennessee
An extra week of rest was quickly wiped away across four quarters of football inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night for Kentucky. Not only did the Wildcats get beat like a drum in their 44-6 loss to Tennessee, they also had multiple key players leave the game due to injury. ...
vucommodores.com
Vandy Finishes Third in Season Debut
CORUM, N.Y. — A revitalized Vanderbilt got its groove back and captured third place on the strength of a pair of victories over Stephen F. Austin Sunday at the Dezy Strong Invitational. The Commodores had looked like anything but one of the NCAA’s elite teams during the first two...
vucommodores.com
Dores Conclude Fall Action in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. – In the final action of the fall season, the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team concluded the San Juan Invitational on Sunday. Both Holly Staff and Bridget Stammel completed 3-0 records in singles at the tournament thanks to wins on Sunday. Staff – currently ranked No....
Watch: White, Scangarello Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee
Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee. Scangarello talked what went wrong with the offense, how Will Levis played at quarterback and more. White spoke about the character of his defense, how the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock
Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
vucommodores.com
Dores in Dezy Strong Championship Bracket
CORUM, N.Y. — Vanderbilt relied on a veteran senior and a green freshman Saturday to push it into Sunday’s championship bracket of the Dezy Strong Invitational. Mabel Cummins and Alyssa Ballard helped power the Commodores into fourth place on the team leaderboard and by making the top four, they have a chance to defend the tournament championship captured at the event a year ago.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
