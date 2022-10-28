ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

WNEM

Vote for your favorite names for Midland’s ‘Name the Plow’ contest

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s staff selected 20 names for the community to vote for in their ‘Name the Plow’ contest!. The staff narrowed down their selections of nearly 300 hilarious, clever, adorable, and sometimes questionable name submissions. The top six most popular names selected from the community will be applied to a city snow plow.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

STARS providing free transportation for Saginaw voters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free rides to voters. There are three different ways Saginaw County voters can get rides to the polls for free. All STARS’ fixed route services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 8. STARS’ fixed routes will...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during November

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout November. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. November’s...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County. Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WNEM

7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WNEM

It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
BAY CITY, MI

Community Policy