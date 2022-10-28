SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO