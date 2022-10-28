Read full article on original website
NASA wants your help to uncover mysteries behind bright flashes in the sky called ‘sprites’
It might sound like NASA is investigating another UFO sighting with its latest call for citizen scientists' help, but the mysterious bright flashes known as "sprites" are a weather-related phenomenon.
Here come the booms: SpaceX targets Nov. 1 for first Falcon Heavy launch in 3 years
After a three-year absence, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has an upcoming launch from Kennedy Space Center.
Excellent weather expected in Florida for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on Tuesday
The U.S. Space Force contracted SpaceX to launch the USSF-44 mission. Tuesday's launch will mark the first national security mission for the Falcon Heavy rocket.
Hidden talent: NASA instrument designed to study mineral dust can map methane 'super emitters'
A NASA instrument observing Earth from outside the International Space Station has a new trick that scientists say was an "unexpected" bonus of the instrument initially designed to map mineral dust.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft says hello to Earth on its way to study Trojan asteroids
One year after launching, NASA's Lucy spacecraft zoomed by Earth capturing images of our home planet as it continued a 12-year journey to study asteroids considered fossils of our solar system.
Man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria after traveling to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
A Michigan man died after contracting a dangerous bacterial infection while helping a friend clean up after Hurricane Ian.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
It's not your grandparents' tornado alley anymore
Researchers have found a shift in the storm development zone, which means tornadic events are happening in higher populated areas
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
First private spacewalkers reveal jampacked science goals during Polaris Dawn mission
Four private astronauts launching with SpaceX in March under the Polaris Program plan to conduct dozens of science and research experiments designed to study human health and plant growth in space.
November total lunar eclipse offers celestial highlight amongst meteor shower and glowing planets
In November, U.S. sky gazers will enjoy a lunar eclipse and a planet parade with a few ongoing meteor showers as highlights.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
Hear and see the 'rare' impacts after large meteoroid hits Mars
Scientists revealed Thursday that two of its Mars robots recorded a sizable quake, leaving a crater bigger than any ever recorded in the solar system.
Severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain moving across South
Severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will threaten portions of the South on Tuesday as a cold front teams up with tropical moisture from former Hurricane Roslyn to create a ripe environment for storms.
First discovered by Hubble, JWST gives early universe galaxy new sparkle
The James Webb Space Telescope is giving us another "glow up" of a galaxy that once appeared as just a pale red dot to the Hubble Space Telescope 10 years ago.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
NASA conducts lunar rover, moonwalking tests in Arizona to prepare for moon landing
NASA astronauts and engineers have been preparing for the exploration of the lunar South Pole here on Earth.
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
Photographer Jordan Anast caught the “one in a million” shot on Saturday in California of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer.
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
