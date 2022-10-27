ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Misery continues for Tom Brady, Bucs with loss to Ravens

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehka3_0ipaXAUZ00
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady pauses during the second half of Thursday's game against the Ravens. [ JASON BEHNKEN | AP ]

TAMPA — Everyone loves a perfect ending, whether it’s a game, a film or the storybook career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback.

The pages may be filled with sorrow and sacrifice, but the hero is expected to walk off triumphant. Then again, nothing is going according to script for Tom Brady and the Bucs this season.

For the first time in his career, Brady has begun a season 3-5 as the Bucs lost 27-22 to the Ravens on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.

It was the third straight loss and fifth in six games for the Bucs, who couldn’t hold onto a brief 10-3 first-half lead.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw third-quarter touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely.

Brady tried to lead the Bucs back, connecting with Mike Evans on a 51-yard pass to the Ravens’ 13 with 14:20 to play in the fourth quarter. But the drive ended on a Ryan Succop 30-yard field goal.

But the failures in the red zone continued on the ensuing Bucs drive. A late touchdown pass from Brady to Cade Otton was erased by a holding penalty on tackle Donovan Smith and the Bucs were forced to settle for another Succop field goal.

Never count out Brady and the Bucs in the final two minutes, and he did lead them 75 yards down the field on 11 plays, connecting with Julio Jones — playing in only his third game this season — on an 8-yard scoring pass with 49 seconds to play, but the onside kick failed.

Earlier in the half, Brady missed seldom-used tight end Kyle Rudolph in the end zone, threw behind Evans, then was flushed from the pocket, sliding for a 1-yard gain.

The Ravens’ essentially put the game away on a 15-yard TD run by Devin Duvernay with 6:55 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs overcame another slapstick special teams play to start the game Thursday.

After their defense forced a punt on the Ravens’ first series, Bucs defensive back Dee Delany collided with punt returner Jaelon Darden. The ball caromed off Delaney and was recovered by the Ravens’ Kevon Seymour at the Tampa Bay 6-yard line.

Credit the Bucs defense for not buckling. On first down, Shaquil Barrett stopped Jackson for a loss of 3 on a keeper. Two plays later, rookie Zyon McCollum batted a pass down intended for tight end Mark Andrews.

Holding the Ravens to a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker and a 3-0 deficit was a win for Tampa Bay’s defense.

The Bucs had been plagued by a lack of big plays in the passing game, short-yardage failures and an inability to score a touchdown in the first quarter this season.

They wiped out all three on their first try on offense.

Chris Godwin took a pass from Brady, made Ravens safety Geno Stone miss and tuned it into a 44-yard gain.

The drive came down to second and goal at the Ravens’ 1-yard line, an area where the Bucs have struggled. But Fournette bulled his way into the end zone to give the Bucs a 7-3 lead. It was the first time the Bucs had scored a touchdown in the first quarter of any game this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0ipaXAUZ00

Unfortunately, the Bucs couldn’t sustain much offense the rest of the first half.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Infant and 12-year-old among five killed in East Hillsborough crash

PLANT CITY — An infant girl was among five people killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 39 north of Plant City, troopers said. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer heading north on SR 39 crossed the center line just north of Bruton Road and collided nearly head-on with a Nissan Frontier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PLANT CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa

TAMPA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot late Thursday in Tampa’s Lowry Park North neighborhood. Officers dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired on the 8500 block of N Hamner Ave. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to Tampa police. Officers provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Divorce From NFL Star Tom Brady

On Friday, reports surfaced that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady officially filed for divorce. Then, shortly after, the NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a statement to his Instagram story where he commented on the situation. Gisele Bundchen released a similar statement shortly after, as well. NFL insider...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Deion Sanders, Willie Taggart and more coaching carousel names to watch

With the college football season past the halfway point, expect the coaching carousel to heat up soon. Here are a few names to watch this week and beyond:. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: ESPN’s College GameDay is at Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game in no small part because of the magnetic FSU legend. He’ll be the hottest name on the market, if he wants to leave the HBCU.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Attorney who fought Florida helmet laws died in motorcycle crash while not wearing one

In the late 1990s when Florida bikers were still required to wear helmets, Pinellas lawyer Ron Smith was an aggressive advocate for overturning the law. Smith was a member of ABATE — A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments and American Bikers Aimed Toward Education — which lobbied against the law for years. He represented clients who ran afoul of Florida’s motorcycle requirements in court cases that some say helped overturn Florida’s helmet law.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Tech gets the job done against Armwood

SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs may need three players to replace Shaquil Barrett

TAMPA — Shaquil Barrett officially was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn Achilles tendon that will take at least nine months to heal. That leaves Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib and Genard Avery to fill the void of the Pro Bowl outside linebacker. It won’t be easy. Barrett...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith re-signed to team’s practice squad

TAMPA — On the eve of the NFL trading deadline, the Bucs have done some modest replenishing by adding two familiar faces to their practice squad. Third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, waived by the team on Aug. 30, was re-signed along with former defensive back Ryan Smith, whose five-season stint in Tampa Bay culminated with extensive special-teams duty in Super Bowl 55.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Built like a fortress:’ FL construction mogul’s former home lists for $12.9M

A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Dr. once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
BELLEAIR, FL
The Spun

Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Woman dies after being caught in crosshairs in Tampa shooting

A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police. At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy