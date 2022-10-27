ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, deliver third straight loss for Tom Brady

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295irp_0ipaX8oM00
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) is congratulated by Justice Hill (43) and Patrick Ricard (42) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jason Behnken, AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) is congratulated by Justice Hill (43) and Patrick Ricard (42) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jason Behnken, AP

TAMPA — Poor Tom Brady. That’s three straight the ugly way.

What a serious crisis for the iconic quarterback and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers , pounded 27-22 by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

And it came with a special distinction: Brady has lost three consecutive games for the first time in two decades, looking like a shell of himself in a matchup featuring two former NFL MVP quarterbacks.

The Ravens (5-3) wore down a depleted Bucs defense by rushing for a whopping 231 yards, but also capped two drives with crisp TD passes from Lamar Jackson, who threw for 238 yards with no picks.

Brady (26-of-44, 325 yards) didn’t throw an interception either. But he also didn’t have a TD pass during a sluggish performance at Raymond James Stadium marked by near-misses, blown opportunities and wayward passes.

Tampa Bay (3-5) was upset in the previous two weeks by the one-win Pittsburgh Steelers and one-win Carolina Panthers . Being desperate or facing the prospect of being embarrassed in primetime didn’t help the cause. The woes are legit. And they have continued with another layer.

NFL WEEK 8 PICKS: Will 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey, complete season sweep of Rams?

Xs AND Os: How best analysts became social media stars for average fans or experts

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Three other things we learned Thursday night:

Brady achieves a record he’d rather give back. The Bucs quarterback was on the wrong end of a dubious NFL record , enduring his 555th career sack when dropped by Justin Houston in the second quarter, breaking the mark he shared with the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger. Hey, this is what can happen when you’ve lasted to play a 23rd season. It was also indicative of the spotty protection Brady has been getting from his rebuilt O-line. As if to prove the new record is no fluke, Brady was sacked again on the next play by Houston.

Isaiah is likely to go down as a draft gem. With Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury, the next man up proved to be more than capable. Rookie Isaiah Likely led the Ravens with six catches for 77 yards and demonstrated his nimble feet with his “toe-tap swag” on a 10-yard, go-ahead TD late in the third quarter.

Likely looks like one of the steals of the most recent NFL draft, selected out of Coastal Carolina in the fourth round (139th overall). And fittingly, it was Likely who recovered the onside kick in the final seconds that sealed the win.

The Bucs can actually score a touchdown in the first quarter, but ... It hadn’t happened all season until Thursday night, when Leonard Fournette punched home a 1-yard TD to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Tampa Bay’s struggling O has had notoriously slow starts, but the early scoring march against the Ravens was hardly an omen. The Bucs didn’t score another touchdown until a last-gasp score in garbage time – after two earlier drives stalled inside the 15-yard line.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, deliver third straight loss for Tom Brady

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett turned pass rushing into an art form with a picture-perfect spin move vs. the Bengals

You cannot stop Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. You can only watch as he demolishes your quarterback into next Thursday. The Browns had no trouble getting after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday Night Football, with Garrett’s insane spin move working in Cleveland’s favor for an opportune sack.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

661K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy