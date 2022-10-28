Read full article on original website
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
Helping the helpers - giving first responders tools they need to cope with tragedy
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine having to clear a classroom filled with bodies or process the scene inside a church with gun-riddled victims. Confronting crisis comes with the job for first responders. Those front-line workers are getting help at a conference here this week overcoming the turmoil from tragedies. "First responders...
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
One man hospitalized after heavy fire at a Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man suffered a laceration in his arm after the first floor of a Northwest apartment caught on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentleman Road at the Terrace House Apartments for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and...
Trick-or-treaters should prepare for rain this Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - A mostly cloudy afternoon is setting up across the region. Another west coast storm system will arrive tonight bringing an opportunity for showers and isolated storms. Rain will start out west late this afternoon and spread eastward into the Metro by 9pm. There could be a strong storm or two. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s.
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
John Lira: Candidate for the 23rd Congressional District
SAN ANTONIO - John Lira is a Democrat candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District. “John Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Lira earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College in 2008, a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, and a master's degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 2015. His career experience includes co-founding LIRA Strategies LLC and working as a HillVets Legislative Leaders Fellow with the U.S. House of Representatives, a policy research manager with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and a management and program analyst with the U.S. Small Business Administration.”
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
Man believed to be speeding just before crashing to traffic signal pole
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after speeding and crashing into a metal signal controller cabinet, San Antonio police say. Police were called to the 6300 block of Medina Base Rd. late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a man was allegedly speeding and swerving on the road before...
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
Woman found dead inside RV in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Texas – A woman was found dead inside an RV after it went up in flames. The fire occurred around 7:44 a.m, on Oct. 28, on the 200 block of Jeff Street. According to the Pleasanton Fire Department, four units were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Once the fire was put out, they went inside the RV and found a deceased woman.
XFL announces new name for San Antonio franchise set for 2023 reboot
SAN ANTONIO - The wait is over. San Antonio football has a new name. The XFL released on Monday the names of all eight of their teams that will begin play next year. The Alamo City's newest team has been named the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas will be led...
