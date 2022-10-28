Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
abc27.com
Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
Penn State's Pros and Cons of a Quarterback Change
Sean Clifford? Drew Allar? A combination? Penn State faces some decisions.
Check out photos from Penn State’s ‘Stripe Out’ game against Ohio State
The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes, 44-31.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
abc27.com
Shapiro holds tailgate with Franco Harris in State College
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro stumped ahead of the Penn State Football game Saturday alongside a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. Franco Harris joined Shapiro at a tailgate ahead of Penn State’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday morning. “I want student here, alum,...
fox8tv.com
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
Landon Eichhorn, Deakon Schaeffer lead Mifflin County past Red Land
Mifflin County’s Landon Eichhorn put on a show Friday night and that was bad news for the Red Land Patriots as the Huskies pulled away for a 41-7 win.
abc27.com
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Lester Wingert
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
Longtime Arts Fest director to step down and other Centre County business news from October
Rick Bryant has been at the helm since 2005.
Letters: Protect what remains of downtown; Don’t risk abortion access
“Today, what was, at one time, a charming college town, now resembles Trenton, New Jersey, with 12-story generic high-rises that block our view of the mountains,” a State College resident writes.
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
BREAKING: Accused child killer pleads guilty
Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Snyder pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder her two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Monday afternoon. Snyder's plea to just four of the 23 charges is part of a deal in which prosecutors say she will provide testimony against co-defendant Echo Butler. In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors won't seek the death penalty. Instead, they'll ask for two consecutive life sentences — one for each girl. ...
Comments / 0