State College, PA

abc27.com

Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc27.com

Shapiro holds tailgate with Franco Harris in State College

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro stumped ahead of the Penn State Football game Saturday alongside a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. Franco Harris joined Shapiro at a tailgate ahead of Penn State’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday morning. “I want student here, alum,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Lester Wingert

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Accused child killer pleads guilty

Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Snyder pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder her two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Monday afternoon. Snyder's plea to just four of the 23 charges is part of a deal in which prosecutors say she will provide testimony against co-defendant Echo Butler. In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors won't seek the death penalty. Instead, they'll ask for two consecutive life sentences — one for each girl. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

