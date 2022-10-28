ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Come along the WBRC “ghost” tour with the Southern Ghost Girls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Halloween and WBRC got into the spirit with a paranormal investigation right here on Red Mountain thanks to the Southern Ghost Girls. The girls investigate activity at historic buildings, old houses, so for Halloween, they’re checking out WBRC. “People may say that 3...
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say Magic City Classic gameday shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29. Each roundtrip ride is $5. Children 6-years-old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

The Weekend What’s Up: Halloween Weekend Events List

Need options for weekend fun? We’ve got ’em! Fall festivals, trunk or treats, Witches rides and More!!. Join the Alabaster YMCA for their Annual Trunk or Treat. Enjoy Trick or Treating from each amazing Trunk Display, Food Trucks, Fun, and Games. Free to the public. WHEN: Friday, October...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Drier weather returns for Halloween followed by a warming trend

Areas of fog will persist through mid-morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected through the week. Get the last forecast in the video above. HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Dry weather, with mild to warm temperatures are forecast for the beginning of November....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

