Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, head coach Dino Babers announced Monday. Williams suffered a thigh injury...
Multiple SU players earn All-ACC honors
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Four Syracuse field hockey players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. Forward Quirine Comans made the first team while forward Charlotte De Vries, back Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and back Jannemijn Deutman earned a spot on the second team.
Babers rules out Garrett Williams, addresses backups, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Head coach Dino Babers immediately addressed a key injury in his weekly press conference — Garrett Williams, Syracuse’s star cornerback, suffered a torn ACL during the first half against Notre Dame and will be out for the season. Williams declared for the NFL Draft after last season, but scouts told him it’d be best to return to the Orange for his redshirt sophomore season. This spring, he said scouts told him he’d be picked “very late in the process.”
Syracuse falls 3-0 to Miami, drops 3rd straight conference game
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Alyssa Bert raised her arms to the right in anticipation for Miami’s Milana Moisio’s serve at the start of the third set. The ball bounced off Moisio’s hands awkwardly and Riley Hoffman was forced to dive, barely keeping the possession alive.
Del Rio-Wilson replaces Shrader, No. 16 Syracuse allows most points of season in 41-24 loss
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was going over plays in Syracuse’s locker room at halftime when quarterbacks coach Jason Beck told him to be ready. He would take over for an injured Garrett Shrader, who had started SU’s last 17 games dating back to last season, as the Orange’s starting quarterback for the second half.
Unenforced errors cost Syracuse in its 4-set loss to Florida State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Florida State’s Ava Pitchford tossed the ball up with her right hand and struck it with her left. The hit made a direct beeline toward Syracuse libero Alyssa Bert. Bert looked ready to receive, but at the last second, the ball dipped, arriving at her toes, a little shorter than she expected. Squatting down, Bert’s upper body lunged toward the ball and her hands made contact, sending Pitchford’s serve hurtling past the sideline for an FSU point. This put the Seminoles up by 10 late in the second set after the Orange had already dropped the first.
Syracuse dominates RIT in 4-1 win to sweep weekend series
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After Tatum White beat Ella Fesette on a faceoff in the first period, Syracuse looked to continue applying pressure on RIT’s defense. The Orange already attempted eleven shots but had yet to get on the scoreboard.
Observations from SU’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame: Del Rio-Wilson comes in for Shrader, bad rush defense
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse played in its first game following a defeat to No. 5 Clemson last week. The Orange blew an 11-point halftime lead against the Tigers and failed to score any points in the second half.
Syracuse falls in 4 sets to Florida State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, respectively, the Orange found themselves in a close third set, trying to extend the match. Syracuse won the next point, and Riley Hoffman came in to serve.
No. 16 Syracuse’s rush defense allows 246 yards in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had his first pass attempt of the fourth quarter tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau. Del Rio-Wilson had already picked up a first down using his legs and got the Orange to within one possession in the third quarter. But now, the Fighting Irish had the chance to put the game out of reach.
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SU needs to rethink its First Year Seminar course
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University’s First Year Seminar is fundamentally meant to engage freshmen in “exploring their identities as they situate themselves in a new context, and contributing to a welcoming, inclusive and diverse campus community.” But many students, especially among the freshman class, complain about and view the course apathetically at best.
Lawsuit aims to halt I-81 Community Grid project
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Charles Garland, an Onondaga County Legislator, believes that the planned Community Grid roundabout near Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will increase the harm the Interstate 81 viaduct removal project is looking to reduce.
SA finance board holding elections to fill remaining spots
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With only five out of its 12 spots filled, Syracuse University’s Student Association is holding elections to round out its finance board. “We’ve got millions of dollars that we allocate every year...
