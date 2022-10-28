ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Resident Creator Addresses Conrad’s ‘Mistaken Notion’ About Billie After Their Sweet 100th Episode Moment

Spoilers ahead for The Resident ’s 100th episode, “For Better or Worse.”

Fox's medical drama The Resident just hit a major milestone as the series aired its 100th episode this week. The big episode centered on the much-anticipated wedding of  Dr. Randolph Bell and Dr. Kit Voss, and despite some lateness due to a medical emergency, it was as perfect as ever. However, the ending of The Resident ’s 100th episode was an unexpected one for Conrad and Billie, and co-creator Amy Holden Jones is opening up about it.

Although The Resident ’s messy love triangle with Billie, Conrad, and Cade seemed to be solved when it was revealed that Conrad chose Cade , that doesn’t seem to be the case at the end of the latest episode. With Cade hanging back at the hospital to watch over a young patient, this Conrad and Billie were dancing together at the reception and even having a sweet moment. Amy Holden Jones tells TVLine that Conrad’s “mistaken notion” about Billie may bring up some undeniable feelings between the two:

I think Conrad has been in denial about his feelings for the first half of the season. He truly is attracted to Cade, but that attraction was predicated on his mistaken notion that Billie, as Nic’s best friend, was off-limits for him. During the dance, and in moments leading up to this dance, the chemistry between them begins to be undeniable.

It was a question for a while whether Conrad and Billie would become romantically involved since they seemed to be so close to each other. However, Nic was Billie’s best friend, it wasn’t surprising that they never became an item. Although, that doesn’t mean the feelings still aren’t there. The dance between Conrad and Billie definitely brought up some feelings the two of them have been pushing down, meaning that it could get ugly in upcoming episodes.

However, it's important to note that when Cade was introduced, it looked like the series would try to make her Conrad’s love interest. Then it became a matter of if Conrad would be with someone after Nic died, and who would be said love interest .

Even now that Conrad has chosen Cade, who he is clearly into, it’s possible that moment at the reception could have some consequences, especially once Cade finds out.

Early on in Season 6, The Resident introduced a fatal flaw for Conrad and Cade . It’s no secret that her dad, Ian, has a drug addiction, and he’s been trying to hide it while working. She had been worried about her dad, but Conrad wasn’t so willing to let him keep operating if it meant putting kids at risk. Although it seems now they’ve cleared things up with them, Billie could create a new challenge for the couple. The only question now is, who will come out on top?

The Resident ’s next episode will deal with the aftermath of the reception as a photo of Conrad and Billie floats around the hospital, and is seen by Cade of all people. It should definitely be interesting to see what she thinks of it and how she confronts Conrad about it, especially after everything they’ve gone through to get to this point.

New episodes of The Resident return on Tuesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to as well!

