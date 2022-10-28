BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO