FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
abc27.com
Washington has career game in Ohio State loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.
abc27.com
Turnovers serves as the kiss of death for Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winning football games in the Big Ten East is already hard enough. Penn State didn’t help themselves in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, where the Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times. Sean Clifford accounted for all four turnovers, a fumble...
abc27.com
Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State
A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
abc27.com
Shapiro holds tailgate with Franco Harris in State College
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro stumped ahead of the Penn State Football game Saturday alongside a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. Franco Harris joined Shapiro at a tailgate ahead of Penn State’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday morning. “I want student here, alum,...
abc27.com
State College sweeps Chambersburg in Week 10
(WHTM) — State College swept Chambersburg 36-7 on Friday Oct. 28, in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley takes down Altoona in Week 10
(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley took down Altoon 37-6 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
abc27.com
Cedar Cliff holds off Milton Hershey in week 10
(WHTM) – Cedar Cliff held off Milton Hershey 38-14 in week 10 on Friday night. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
abc27.com
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Lester Wingert
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
abc27.com
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Mifflin County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
abc27.com
Fall Harvest Toys for Tots Fundraiser held in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is coming early for kids in the Midstate. That is thanks in part to the annual fall Harvest Fest Toys for Tots Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday. It is put on by the Tristate Event Planning Services. Each year, thousands of...
abc27.com
Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness...
