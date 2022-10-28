ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

HS Big Game preview: Dobyns-Bennett vs Science Hill

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HndPA_0ipaVPzA00

Johnson City, TN — High school Football got underway tonight, it will conclude on Friday …. it’s normal night… Our latest version of our high school preview shines the spot like on Dobyns-Bennett vs Science Hill.

This is one of the longest and best rivalries in the state…Since 1921 the Indians have dominated the series with a 63-22 lead.
But lately the Hilltoppers have stolen the show by winning 9 out of the last 10 games including the last 3 in a row…And once again this game will decide the conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“We all embrace the pressure very well if we all do our job we can come out with another win”

“They have a very good running back who is super fast fast as lighting and there wide receiver No. 2 I think is Hayden Russell he’s one we need to stop as well”

“We have been tested we’ve had a hard schedule one of the hardest schedules around and we have played some really good football teams so we will be ready for the challenge they are a great football team undefeated so be better be ready to play.”

