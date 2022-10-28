ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Video: Deputies respond to home of man accused of killing wife in Las Cruces

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5K4X_0ipaVI3J00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released showing what prompted deputies to open fire on a Las Cruces restaurant owner in his own home last month. Robert Yacone survived the shooting but got hit with a murder charge after deputies found his wife, Kimberly Yacone, shot to death inside the home.

It was far from the first time Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the couple’s home after a history of domestic deputies. The couple co-owned Forghdaboutit southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces.

Story continues below:

The sheriff’s office got the call from Robert’s 21-year-old who showed up at the house to find Kimberly in the bedroom with a gunshot wound. Deputies found Kimberly’s body inside and Yacone just outside on the bedroom balcony. In lapel video, deputies can be heard repeatedly calling to him but he refused to show himself. Instead, he cursed at deputies, rambled incoherently, and demanded they call his daughter in Buffalo, New York.

At one point, he told deputies he was armed. For another eight minutes, deputies held their position as they try to figure out what Yacone is doing. He told them again that he was armed. Less than a minute later he appeared in the doorway and that’s when deputies opened fire.

The Doña Ana County sheriff said there had been 15 calls to the home since January. Robert and Kimberly both had a history of filing restraining orders against each other.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Head-on crash kills two near Deming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash near Deming. Police say the crash, involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup towing a camper, happened around 3 p.m. on October 28. NMSP say the initial investigation shows a 15-year-old was driving the Toyota at the time of a crash. […]
DEMING, NM
KVIA

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One dead in rollover crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's are currently at the scene of a severe crash that resulted in serious injuries. It happened Saturday morning along Loop 375 and mile marker 19. All eastbound traffic is closed while the investigation in ongoing. This is a developing story, we will...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021. Arredondo is accused of: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies. Police say it...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy