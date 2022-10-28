WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help in search and rescue cases. It’s a new $16,000 drone camera called the SkyDio X2E. The department said it’s another set of eyes, but coming from the sky. The department already has a helicopter and aviation team, but they said this new drone can launch into the air in seconds, giving them a quicker picture of a scene.

