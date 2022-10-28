ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died Saturday night as a result of a crime spree that began at a hotel in Fairfield and ended in a high speed pursuit in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It started at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield...
Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning. BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.
Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The man accused of killing a Birmingham father in August is now back in Alabama. Youit Jones was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and arson. He had been in jail in Oklahoma on murder charges, but an Oklahoma court decided earlier...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office gets new search and rescue technology

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help in search and rescue cases. It’s a new $16,000 drone camera called the SkyDio X2E. The department said it’s another set of eyes, but coming from the sky. The department already has a helicopter and aviation team, but they said this new drone can launch into the air in seconds, giving them a quicker picture of a scene.
Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS

UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
