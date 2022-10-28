Read full article on original website
Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died Saturday night as a result of a crime spree that began at a hotel in Fairfield and ended in a high speed pursuit in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It started at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield...
Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
39-year-old ID’d as man shot to death in Homewood CVS parking lot
A 39-year-old Birmingham man has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Eric Steven Kaczmarek. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at the store on the corner of West...
Man and woman killed in bizarre string of Fairfield crimes identified
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Fairfield during a bizarre string of events that ended with a suspect in jail. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kernisha Jenay McClinon, 30, and Ray B. Dover Jr., 60. Cortney Dion Price, 38,...
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning. BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The man accused of killing a Birmingham father in August is now back in Alabama. Youit Jones was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and arson. He had been in jail in Oklahoma on murder charges, but an Oklahoma court decided earlier...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office gets new search and rescue technology
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help in search and rescue cases. It’s a new $16,000 drone camera called the SkyDio X2E. The department said it’s another set of eyes, but coming from the sky. The department already has a helicopter and aviation team, but they said this new drone can launch into the air in seconds, giving them a quicker picture of a scene.
Tuscaloosa VCU: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing brother multiple times
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 27, 2022, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on a stabbing call. Police say a victim was found who had been stabbed multiple times. They were transported to DCH and are expected to survive the injuries.
Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
Man charged after alleged Fairfield hotel shooting, carjacking and hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman at a Fairfield hotel, carjacking a family and possibly striking a bicyclist in Birmingham. According to JCSO, officers arrived at a hotel on Kelco Place around 5:31 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old woman suffering […]
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS
UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
