WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
Silver Alert issued for Floyd County woman
A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Floyd County woman. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said 65-year-old Diana Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She’s missing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is about 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t provide a […]
WLKY.com
Mercer County sheriff says man who kidnapped ex, led officers on high speed chase had history
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — When Mercer County Sheriff's deputy Drew Raisor was dispatched Wednesday night, he knew the call wouldn't be an easy one. "We've had a history with him. The last time I dealt with him, he resisted arrest. It was also another EPO violation," Raisor said. He...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
Wave 3
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service. Witnesses told investigators...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Russell neighborhood dies 1 week later at hospital
A man who was shot in the Russell neighborhood last week has died, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When police got to that scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to UofL...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
