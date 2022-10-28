ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

WBKO

Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Floyd County woman

A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Floyd County woman. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said 65-year-old Diana Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She’s missing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is about 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t provide a […]
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect

Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY

