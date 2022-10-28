ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia volleyball looking for first conference win against No. 13 Baylor Sunday

The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Waco, Texas to take on another conference rival, the No. 13 Baylor Bears on the road Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) have another tall test against the ranked Bears, as they just took on the former No. 1 Longhorns, and then quickly came back home to play the Iowa State Cyclones to a 3-0 sweep.
WACO, TX
Daily Athenaeum

U92 wins two national recognitions for sports broadcasting

West Virginia University’s college radio station, U92 the Moose, finished first place in the voting for Best Audio Sports Show at the 2022 CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention (NSEMC) in Baltimore. “It’s an extremely fitting way to cap this era,” Alex Wiederspiel, U92 the Moose’s Broadcast Adviser, said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

The Daily Athenaeum wins national recognition for overall newspaper

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s independent student newspaper, received fifth place for best overall newspaper issue during the MediaFest22 National Conference in Washington D.C. on Sunday. “I’m incredibly proud of our editorial staff and the great strides they’ve made this semester reporting on critical issues on and near...
MORGANTOWN, WV

