The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Waco, Texas to take on another conference rival, the No. 13 Baylor Bears on the road Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) have another tall test against the ranked Bears, as they just took on the former No. 1 Longhorns, and then quickly came back home to play the Iowa State Cyclones to a 3-0 sweep.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO