East River quarterback honored as homecoming king after being fatally hit by car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County High School student’s life was taken far too soon.

Quarterback Nick Miner died Sunday after a car hit him while he was helping a friend get a car out of a ditch Sunday.

Thursday’s homecoming game had to be cancelled due to lightning, but friends and family of Miner were still able to come together to hold a memorial in his honor.

Miner was honored as homecoming king, and his family accepted his sash and crown as the announcer choked up.

