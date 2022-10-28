ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Roger Stone cautioned Ron DeSantis that it would be 'ingratitude and treachery' to run against Trump in 2024

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMauL_0ipaUPsX00
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Governor Ron DeSantis, right, in a composite image. Getty Images

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be treacherous for him to run against Trump in 2024.

Stone posted his cautionary message to DeSantis on Telegram on Wednesday, calling the governor "Ron DeSanctimonius."

"If Governor Ron DeSantis challenges @realDonaldTrump who has made it clear that he will be a candidate in 2024 it would be the most stunning act of ingratitude and treachery in the history of American politics," Stone wrote.

He also parroted the former president's claim that a Trump endorsement helped DeSantis win the governorship back in 2019.

In the post, Stone also hit out at DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis.

"Have you ever noticed how much Ron DeSantis' wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth?" Stone wrote, referencing the Shakespearean character who encourages Macbeth to commit regicide and is later driven to madness herself. Casey DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In another Telegram post on Thursday, Stone noted that DeSantis "wasn't invited" to Trump's November rally in Miami. Stone warned DeSantis that it would be a "big mistake" to compete head-on with Trump and schedule any events on the same day.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has announced a run for the presidency. They are currently the leading contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket.

Much intrigue has swirled around Trump and his reactions towards DeSantis being a potential 2024 rival. In October, Maggie Haberman, a reporter for The New York Times, told CNN that Trump talks about DeSantis a lot behind the scenes, more so than any other GOP contender. And in September, Rolling Stone reported that Trump was nervous about how much attention DeSantis got from a political stunt that involved chartering two planes to transport 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

In July, the former president also lashed out at "Fox & Friends" for mentioning a poll that showed DeSantis ahead of him, accusing the show's hosts of going "to the dark side."

While Trump has not announced his candidacy, Trump aide and advisor Kellyanne Conway said in September that the former president is eager to announce his 2024 run soon.

As for DeSantis, in a debate on Monday, he did not commit to serving four full years as governor. A DeSantis representative told Insider in July that the governor is "focused on Florida and running for reelection as governor this year."

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 632

Diane Griffin
3d ago

amazing how trumps threats rule people's lives and decisions in government. Like his words are God's will.he only threatens those that he feels inferior to and could effect his votes to become president. He can't do it on merit earned.he's a class A loser and a bully.

Reply(52)
205
Lynn Martinez
3d ago

Trump won't run. he doesn't like losing and he's only looking for protection from the law. Hopefully he's in jail soon.

Reply(45)
307
pcsch88
3d ago

Well if Roger Stone (aka The Penguin) is saying this, you know there's wrongdoing involved. Perhaps interference with their underhanded plan to re-install trump.

Reply(101)
137
Related
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
Business Insider

Business Insider

698K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy