Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
Nevada business owner offers San Francisco alternative to planned $1.7 million toilet
A Nevada businessman offered to donate a building for a public toilet in San Francisco rather than have the city build one for $1.7 million.
"Voter Integrity" Groups Question Residents At Home In Possible Voter Intimidation
Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Was On 'Suicide Mission'. Prosecutors say David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, claimed he was on a suicide mission, with plans to kidnap Speaker Pelosi. DePape entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and is due back in court on Friday.
