HS Scoreboard (10-27-22)
(WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from volleyball regionals Mahomet Seymour vs. Normal U High and Salt Fork vs. Leroy.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 1A
Cissna Park [Coop] 2, Watseka, 1
LeRoy 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1
Champaign (St. Thomas More) 2, Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 0
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2A
Williamsville 2, Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 1
St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 2, Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 1
Pleasant Plains 2, Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 3A
Normal (University) 2, Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 1
Normal (Community West) 2, Champaign (Central) 0
Rochester 2, Springfield (H.S.) 1Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0