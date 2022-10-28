ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

HS Scoreboard (10-27-22)

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt947_0ipaT8Es00

(WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from volleyball regionals Mahomet Seymour vs. Normal U High and Salt Fork vs. Leroy.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 1A

Cissna Park [Coop] 2, Watseka, 1

LeRoy 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1

Champaign (St. Thomas More) 2, Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 0

Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2A

Williamsville 2, Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 1

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 2, Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 1

Pleasant Plains 2, Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 3A

Normal (University) 2, Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 1

Normal (Community West) 2, Champaign (Central) 0

Rochester 2, Springfield (H.S.) 1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

High School Football Playoff Second Round game times

WCIA — Check out the game times released for area teams still playing in the Second Round of the IHSA Football Playoffs: CLASS 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington at Salt Fork Sat. 2:00 pm Jacksonville Routt at Tuscola Sat. 2:00 pm Cumberland at Greenfield-Northwestern Sat. 2:00 pm CLASS 2A: Farmington at Maroa-Forsyth Sat. 1:00 pm Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin […]
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

UPDATE: (7:30a) – Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dies after medical emergency at work

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Man arrested for buying gun used to murder officer

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has made another arrest in connection to the murder of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Prosecutors believe that 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee took part in a “straw purchase” of a gun that was used in a Dec. 29 shooting that left Rittmanic dead and Officer […]
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
HOMER, IL
WCIA

Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show, a 30-minute special devoted to the 30+ teams in the WCIA 3 viewing area who qualified for the postseason. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns breaks down the brackets with Hall of Fame coaches Stan Wienke and Mike Allen, with WCIA 3’s Andy Olson and Brice […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ken Leonard ready for last go at playoffs

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Playoffs for high school football kick off tomorrow night. For Sacred Heart Griffin, they are ready to win it for their head coach Ken Leonard. It’s Leonard’s last year before retirement and the winningest head coach in Illinois High School Association is wanting to go out with his 6th state championship. “We […]
WCIA

‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Clinton Police: Man arrested after firing gun into air

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man is under arrest and facing charges in connection to a shots-fired incident early Thursday morning. Clinton Police said Logan Lentz, 24, was arrested after a witness saw him firing a gun into the air. That incident happened in the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets; Lentz […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball’s Luke Goode undergoing surgery

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will be getting surgery on Friday. The guard got a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage vs Kansas. He will undergo surgery in two days so his return date is to be determined. We had head coach Brad Underwood in our studio today, he says […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy