KCCI.com
Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race
The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
KCCI.com
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
KCCI.com
Reggie's Sleepout returns, raising money for youth in Iowa facing homelessness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Stadium became an overnight camp space on Saturday, as groups came out to raise awareness and money for youth experiencing homelessness in Iowa during Reggie's Sleepout. Reggie's Sleepout is an annual event organized by Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC). The organization works to eliminate...
KCCI.com
Florida deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County, Florida. Deputies responded to a home after receiving an animal complaint. "They didn’t know it was a snake, all...
KCCI.com
Cloudier Sunday before changes next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Benign weather continues across central Iowa in this final weekend of October. A system approaching from the south will spread some clouds over the state tonight into Sunday, but no more moisture than that. The extra clouds will keep temps from falling too much tonight or warming a ton Sunday afternoon. Expect low-to-mid-60s for highs Sunday. Trick-or-treaters heading out Sunday or Monday evening will get temperatures cooling from the 60s to the 50s.
