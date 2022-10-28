Sacramento among top cities for Halloween, according to Wallethub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento ranks as one of the top cities for Halloween fun, weather, and trick-or-treater friendliness, according to Wallethub .

Wallethub measures three key factors when deciding what the best city is for Halloween: overall Halloween fun, Halloween weather, and trick-or-treater friendliness.

Using those metrics, Wallethub ranked Sacramento as 18th out of 100 cities for Halloween.

In trick-or-treater friendliness, Wallethub ranked Sacramento as 44th. They ranked Sacramento as 14th for Halloween fun and first for Halloween weather.

Many other Californian cities were featured on the list. San Francisco was ranked 2nd, while Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose were ranked 4th, 5th, and 6th respectively.

Wallethub ranked New York as the best place overall to go for Halloween. It was ranked first in trick-or-treater friendliness, third for Halloween fun, and 88th for Halloween weather.

