UpNorthLive.com
Kingsley soccer team organizes shoe drive fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Kingsley High School Soccer Team is organizing a shoe drive fundraiser, which is intended to help the team purchase new uniforms and equipment. The fundraiser is in collaboration with Funds2Orgs. The organization takes the shoes, sells them and uses the proceeds to help...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Bicyclist killed in crash on Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said the crash that closed a portion of Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula killed a 63-year-old Traverse City woman riding a bicycle. The Sherriff’s office identified the woman as Katherine Hardy and said she died at...
UpNorthLive.com
Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
UpNorthLive.com
Contractors needed in Gaylord as winter approaches
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's been five months since a tornado struck Gaylord and survivors still need help as winter approaches. Some houses struck by the tornado look much as they did moments after the storm. The Gaylord Disaster Recovery Team is looking for licensed and insured contractors to...
UpNorthLive.com
Law enforcement collects unwanted drugs during Take Back Day
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- This weekend local law enforcement accepted old prescriptions during its bi-annual Take Back Day. Every October and April, law enforcement spreads out across their counties to take in any unwanted or unused pills. It's part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's goal to prevent medication misuse and...
